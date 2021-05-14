Legends of Tomorrow Season 6: Tala Ashe Talks Zari, Singing & More

In our previous preview for this Sunday's episode of The CW's Legends of Tomorrow, we covered how Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) found themselves coming face-to-??? with something, that Ava (Jes Macallan) was going to confront Rory (Dominic Purcell) about how he's been acting, and how Zari (Tala Ashe) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) were going to spend some quality time trying to hash things out. But all of that takes a backseat to what everyone's really looking forward to, Zari taking the stage to win a The Masked Singer-like singing competition in 2045 to defeat an alien warrior. Because this is Legends of Tomorrow, folks. Now, Ashe is sharing her first reaction to being told she would be singing to what viewers can expect from "The Ex-Factor."

Here's a look at some highlights regarding this Sunday's episode to keep in mind (and you can check out the entire EW interview here):

The Writers & EPs Helped Ashe See the Light: "I have to say when I first read it or heard about it, again in a very typical 'Legends' way, I couldn't kind of conceive of how it was going to work. And it was the beginning of the season also, so I really didn't understand how the alien piece of it would fit in," Ashe explained. "But I'm so grateful to the writers and EPs for always giving me a challenge, and I knew this was going to be a challenge for me because it wasn't just the singing, it was the dancing. I kept calling myself "Sad Beyoncé" [Laughs]. My first thought was actually, I just need to try not to embarrass myself, and I need rehearsals with the dancers. They were really great about connecting me with Kelly Konno, who is our amazing choreographer. She also did the Bollywood episode that I worked on a couple years ago. She's just out of this world. So, that was my primary concern because I do think it's a really tricky episode."

Stepping Back Into The Spotlight Has Irs Pros and Cons for Zari: "I don't know how much of this translated into the episode, but what I was thinking about at the beginning of the episode when there's a moment where they're like, "We have to go back to your home and deal with this alien in your time," there's a sort of dread that she has because I think in the time that she's been on the Waverider, she has evolved and left behind that part of her and there's a relief in not having to put on that façade," Ashe explains. "So when she realizes that she's going back, there's a kind of dread. Once she steps into that world, she knows that mask very intimately and realizes she has to put it on to kind of get the job done. She knows the role she's expected to play in that world, but it's increasingly getting more and more uncomfortable for her. I think that's what I was exploring for myself in this episode."

Zari's Been Changed by The Legends- Especially by Constantine: "Her heart is starting to open up and be intrigued by this energy of Constantine and the team, and then she's juxtaposed with going back to this old life of hers that was so superficial. More than anything, that's what I was thinking about in the episode: How do I show the struggle? It's kind of like maybe hanging out with your high school friends again, being like, 'Oh, that's who I was to these people and that's who they expect me to be, but I'm actually not that. I'm outgrowing that,'" Ashe revealed. "I think Constantine ends up being a catalyst [because] he's so disgusted and turned off by the Dragon Girl persona."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 3 "The Ex-Factor": ON THE BIG STAGE – The Legends find themselves in 2045 trying to defeat an Alien warrior which leaves Zari (Tala Ashe) no choice but to enter a popular singing competition. Ava (Jes Macallan) has finally had enough of Rory's (Dominic Purcell) behavior and with the encouragement of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), gives him some tough love. Sara (Caity Lotz) finds herself struggling after being attacked but someone familiar helps her to keep searching for refuge. Meanwhile, Zari and Constantine (Matt Ryan) have a much-needed conversation with each other. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann and Shayan Sobhian also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter.

Now here's an updated look at the episode line-up so far for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E01 "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner)

S06E02 "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust)

S06E03 "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter)

S06E04 "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer)

S06E05 "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.