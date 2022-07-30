Logan Paul Beats The Miz in Impressive Match at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul beat The Miz in a SummerSlam match that should put to rest any doubt that Paul is a bonafide WWE Superstar. Overcoming the odds of two cronies accompanying Miz to ringside, Paul hit multiple athletic, high-flying moves including a frogsplash from the top rope to the announce table. But it was the Skull-Crushing Finale, Miz's own move, that won Paul the match and cemented his place in the annals of wrestling history.

The Chadster couldn't be prouder to share his thoughts from Bleeding Cool's live SummerSlam results page:

Logan Paul vs. The Miz went on next. Miz had both Maryse and Ciampa at ringside with him. His whole team dressed in neon green and pink. Paul wore black and yellow, like a bumblebee. The Chadster doesn't watch a lot of YouTube, unless it's on the WWE channel, but he's going to have to catch up on all Logan Paul's videos now that he's a full-fledged WWE Superstar. The match was five stars. Ciampa eventually got ejected for interfering, but he refused to leave. So AJ Styles came out and removed him. The Chadster knew that The Miz is one of the greatest of all time, but he had no idea how good Logan Paul is. He was flying all over the ring like young Shawn Michaels, but better, because instead of an elbow drop from the top rope through Miz on the announce table, he hit a frogsplash instead. Happy Corbin better watch out, because The Chadster could see this guy becoming his new favorite wrestler. Paul won with the Skull-Crushing finale. "That's how a champ does it," Paul told the cameras after the match.

You can watch highlights from Logan Paul vs. The Miz at SummerSlam below:

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. You can follow along here and at our SummerSlam tag. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show. The advertised card for the show is:

The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Cobin

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

The Usos (c) vs. the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match

Isn't that the best card for a wrestling show you've ever seen?! The Chadster wishes this SummerSlam could last forever!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, SummerSlam, wrestling, wwe