Lone Fox, Aloha Crafts & XO, MaCenna: 3 Crafty DIY YouTube Channels

Sometimes I forget that many things around me could be useful to me instead of letting them sit aside for too long. One fantastic place to turn to for DIY inspiration, from crafts to interior design, is YouTube creators and channels centered on the topic. Nowadays, there are plenty of channels to choose from on the popular platform. It's easy to get frustrated with budget constraints and the feeling of guilt (if not donating an item) of what to do with the stuff in your living space.

Luckily, there are three YouTube channels that show DIY projects ranging from thrift store transformations to repurposing crafts that can help you start somewhere.

XO, MaCenna: A transformation and home décor on a budget themed YouTube channel by MaCenna Lee. Many videos concentrate on a theme, such as thrift store finds and how to flip them to fit your home or holiday decorations you can make yourself. The directions are clear and the video quality brings a sense of warmth and calm as you watch and get excited about your next creation.

Aloha Crafts: With many beginner-centered crafts and DIY videos, this YouTube channel offers a variety to audiences with no experience. Clearly showing many household objects to be used for projects, Aloha Crafts is a mix of musical vibes with crafts and I love it. The themes vary like the previous channel I mentioned, but there are a unique personality and to-the-point concept coming from it.

Lone Fox: From making over a small area and developing useful office space, this YouTube channel feels like you're discussing fun new ideas with a close friend. It's awesome to see both his transformations of his surroundings and what new ideas come up, especially for those like me on a budget.