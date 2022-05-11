Lovely Little Farm: Apple TV+ Live-Action/Animated Series Look Charms

Adorable talking animals, heartwarming farm and life-related lessons, and more are packed in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Lovely Little Farm. The trailer and images have arrived for this kids and family live-action/animated hybrid series from Darrall Macqueen, the London-based BAFTA Award-winning producer of hit series Topsy & Tim and Teletubbies ahead of the Friday, June 10 global premiere.

Lovely Little Farm follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn't easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

Lovely Little Farm is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog") and Billy Macqueen ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog") along with Catherine Williams ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog"). Darrall and Macqueen serve as executive producers alongside Tony Cooke ("PJ Masks," "Waffle the Wonder Dog," "Hunter Street"), who is also head writer.

The lead director is two-time Director's Guild Award winner Jack Jameson ("When You Wish Upon A Pickle," "Waffle the Wonder Dog"). Newcomer Levi Howden stars as 'Jill' with Kassidi Roberts joining as 'Jacky,' and the series also features the voice talents of BAFTA Award nominee Shirley Henderson ("Harry Potter" franchise, "Stan & Ollie") as Quackety Duck Duck, Dominique Moore ("Thomas & Friends") as Pickle Pony, SAG Award nominee Joel Fry ("Cruella," "Paddington 2") as Al Alpaca and Canan Yildiz-Husbands as Bif & Bop.

For Lovely Little Farm, Apple TV+ partnered with changemaker Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of Human-Animal interaction and former Professor Emerita in the Department of Human Development & Family Studies at Purdue University. Dr. Melson worked with the executive producers to develop the show based on her research on children's relationships with animals, nature, and emerging technologies.