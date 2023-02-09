Mark Briscoe Confirmed to Speak on AEW Rampage This Friday For the first time since his brother was tragically killed, ROH Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will address the AEW audience on Rampage.

Mark Briscoe will appear on this week's episode of AEW Rampage and address the crowd for the first time since the tragic death of his brother, Jay Briscoe. Jay Briscoe was killed in a car accident last month, shocking the wrestling world and leading to his brother appearing on AEW Dynamite for the first time ever, as a longstanding but never officially confirmed on the record rumor claimed that the Briscoes were banned by AEW's television partners at Warner Bros Discovery due to homophobic tweets made by Jay Briscoe for which Briscoe later sincerely apologized and tried to make amends for.

The Briscoes were the reigning ROH tag team champions at the time of Jay Briscoe's death, leaving Mark Briscoe as a tag team champion without a partner. Briscoe may address that situation on Rampage, as well as his future in the business following the terrible tragedy. Whatever Briscoe has to say, it will surely be an emotional moment for him and the entire wrestling world. Briscoe's promo has not been reported in spoilers for the upcoming pre-taped episode of Rampage, which was filmed during last night's live AEW Dynamite show, so it stands to reason it will be pre-recorded promo, not one delivered in front of a live crowd.

Other announced segments for AEW Rampage on Friday include Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher and the Blade, Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir, and Jungle Boy in action. AEW Rampage airs on TNT at 10E/9C.