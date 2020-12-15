Marvel and AAA Prove That Everybody Loves a Good Crossover

Perhaps looking to replicate the onetime success of The Incredible Hulk Hogan, Marvel and AAA (the Mexican wrestling league, not the company that you call when you have a flat tire) have formed an unholy alliance to sell merchandise based on pro wrestlers based on Marvel Comics characters. You get the comic book fanboys. You get the wrestling marks. It's a plan so transparently greedy, it just might work! To pull it off, however, Marvel and AAA couldn't just make the merch and expect everyone to just fork over their cash. First, they had to put the characters in actual wrestling matches.

That went down at Triplemania, AAA's biggest event of the year, last weekend. Existing wrestlers were tasked with playing the roles of the fictional AAA wrestlers dressed like Marvel superheroes and villains. Lio Rush and Daga played the roles of the heroes, or babyfaces, or tecnicos, the Spider-Man-like Aracno and Captain-America-inspired Leyanda Americana. For the villains, or heels, or rudos, Black Taurus played the Venom-inspired El Venenoide, while Brian Cage donned the costume of El Terror Purpura.

The merchandise is available now, true believers! See the produce of Marvel and AAA's crossover love in action here: