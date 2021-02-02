Marvel's Behind the Mask Trailer: Marvel Favs' Secret Origins Revealed

Fans around the world may think they know characters such as Black Panther, Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and others across the MU, but do they really know them? Thanks to the upcoming Disney+ documentary special Marvel's Behind the Mask, viewers will get a chance to learn the "secret origins" of their favorites and the impact they've had (and continue to have) on pop culture, media, and more. Set to premiere next Friday, the special will explore the power of identity behind some of the world's most iconic superheroes going today from those that were there from the beginning as well as those helping the shepherd the MU into the future.

Here's a look at the official trailer and overview for the documentary special Marvel's Behind the Mask, set to hit the streaming service on February 12:

From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both Super Heroes and Villains leading "normal" lives. But it's the characters beneath that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel's writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are.

Produced by Marvel New Media in conjunction with Tarmac Creative, Disney+ and Marvel Entertainment's Marvel's Behind the Mask is directed by Michael Jacobs and produced by Chris Gary and Ryan Simon for Tarmac Creative and Strike Anywhere. Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos serve as executive producers. The documentary special is set to premiere on the streaming service starting Friday, February 12.