Okay, we'll admit it. We've been a little remiss in checking in with the day-to-day production operations of Netflix's The Witcher. If we needed to come up with an excuse to defend ourselves (hypothetically), we'd say that we've taken the "quiet" as a good sign that second-season production was chugging along fine so who are we to mess with Henry Cavill (Geralt), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Anya Chalotra's (Yennefer) acting mojo? But to make up for it, we're checking in with series showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich– who definitely gets "Mom of the Year" honors for screening dailies with her child, and in the process shows that "Witcher genius" runs in the family.

Here's a look at the one change to the second season we wouldn't mind seeing explored, especially if Hissrich is willing to go full-on Mortal Kombat "fatality/babality" mode (nothing against Street Fighter)- which gives us chills just thinking about how cool that would look… don't judge us). I mean, we're not the only ones who would want to see Geralt throw a sword with a chain attached to it at his opponent- and then hit them with a "Get Over Here"? Thought so…

Ben and I were watching dailies tonight (Mom of the Year?) and he suggested that every time Geralt kills a monster, a big graphic comes on the screen that says "KO!" in bright colors. 2nd suggestion: RIP SUCKAS. So. Look forward to that. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 29, 2020

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.