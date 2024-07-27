Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, mayfair witches, sdcc, season 2

Mayfair Witches Season 2: AMC Shares First-Look Teaser During SDCC

Check out a first-look teaser for the second season of AMC's Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

It wasn't just about the third season of Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian– starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (thought that preview for Season 3 was a seriously excellent surprise) during AMC's "Immortal Universe" panel earlier today during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). Set to hit AMC and AMC+ screens in 2025, fans were also treated to a first-look teaser for the second season of Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. In addition, Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) have joined the cast for the upcoming season.

In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

