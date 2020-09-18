Melina Perez Returning to WWE Within Next Week: Report

Former WWE star Melina Perez has signed with the company and will make a return within the next week, according to PWInsider. Working under the single name Melina from 2004-2011 in WWE, Perez is a five-time women's champion and was regarded as an incredible in-ring talent, especially as a woman in the Divas era of WWE. However, she was also known for backstage heat and being difficult to work with, according to rumors, famously having beef with Trish Stratus because Trish and not Melina got to wrestle with Jersey Shore star Snookie at WrestleMania, a highly coveted honor as you can imagine.

Melina's return has sparked some jokes on the internet because John Morrison is also currently working for WWE on Smackdown. Morrison and Melina famously dated on and off for many years.

The bottom line is that Melina is coming back to WWE, if this rumor is to be believed, it's only a question of what brand she'll be on. She could appear as early as tonight on Smackdown.