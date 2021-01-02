Mick Foley Missed Christmas Because of Coronavirus; Let's Try Again

There's few people out there who love Christmas more than Mick Foley. The Hardcore legend enjoys dressing up as Santa Claus and even has a room in his home dedicated to Christmas 365 days a year. But this year, in a fitting way for 2020 to end, Foley would not, as the song says, be home for Christmas. Instead, Foley spent the holiday and the weeks prior isolating in a hotel room because he tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days," Foley tweeted on January 1st. "Please continue to take this virus seriously – mask up, social distance, look out for one another. Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year."

Foley said that one of two people present to run a virtual signing event he participated in on December 12th tested positive. Foley began isolating and then waited five days before testing positive himself. He's remained isolated in the hotel room, including through Christmas.

"Obviously not a lot of fun," Foley said of the experience. "worse than the physical effects of body aches, loss of smell and affected hearing, and being easily fatigued is that I missed out on Christmas, Chrismas Eve, New Years Eve, New Years Day with my family. So I want people to take this very seriously."

Foley says that he could have done a better job even though he did take a lot of precautions and suggested that some might take pleasure in him contracting the virus despite being a strong mask advocate, but anyone who does that should probably be exiled from the planet Earth. Just load them on a space ship and launch them in the general direction of Pluto. As for Foley, we've got a much better idea: let's have a do-over.

Look, it's not like we've got a lot of other stuff planned, right? We checked the calendar and there are no major holidays planned for January 21st. Foley should definitely be free and clear to return home by that time, so let's tentatively schedule a second Christmas to take place on January 21st this year. We break out the eggnog, bake some cookies, sing some carols, and if you're like us, just leave that tree up because you haven't gotten around to taken it down yet anyway. Foley can don his Santa costume or whatever he wants to do and have the ho ho happy holidays he deserves.

This may sound like a joke, but we are 100% serious. Let's make this happen for Mick Foley and pay him back a little bit for all those hardcore bumps he took for our entertainment over the years. Plus, we could all kind of use a second Christmas, couldn't we? If you don't celebrate Christmas, then have a do-over of whatever Holiday you do celebrate on January 21st. Mick Foley deserves this. We all deserve this. Hashtag #SecondChristmas. Let's do it.