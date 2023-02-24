Million Dollar Wheels: Jacqueline Pirkle on Living the Hollywood Dream Jacqueline Pirkle spoke with Bleeding Cool about appearing on the Discovery+ reality series Million Dollar Wheels & starting in Hollywood.

The irony with Jacqueline Pirkle's journey to Hollywood is that Hollywood is firmly establishing herself more in her home state of Georgia. While working to achieve her dreams, she achieved success in real estate and modeling while building up her profile on social media in the Miami scene. Her big break came in the form of executive producer and Academy Award Winner Jamie Foxx and his Discovery+ reality series Million Dollar Wheels, which is about high-end clients looking to purchase luxury vehicles in Los Angeles starring Rd Whittington, Chadwick Hopkins, and Melissa D. Perry. Pirkle spoke to Bleeding Cool about her appearance on the series' fifth episode, "Meet Chadwick Rob-Kins," as well as a couple of new upcoming projects.

Pirkle on Million Dollar Wheels

Bleeding Cool: How did you end up on 'Million Dollar Wheels?'

Pirkle: When I moved down to Miami and got started in the luxury real estate business, I met a lot of clients, and I networked with someone who is the co-producer for the show, and that's how I got offered the spot on episode five.

What was that experience like?

It was amazing. It was a little out of the typical acting realm since it was reality TV. It was more unscripted and pure emotion. That was really cool to play a part in.

I read about how your mother would drive you to casting calls in Atlanta, and now you're in Los Angeles. How was that experience transitioning?

From a young age, I've always been in the modeling and acting industry. Coming from an hour north of Atlanta in a smaller town, we didn't have as many casting opportunities. So my mom would drive me into Atlanta to some of these big casting opportunities, like Coca-Cola and McDonald's. When I was finally old enough, I was attending casting calls for 'Stranger Things' and some bigger hit movies. After graduating college, I decided to really give acting a serious shot. So I got signed with an agency and focused my attention on L.A. Since I moved, it's been great. I just filmed my first movie last week with Cuba Gooding, Jr., and I have a small part. I'm also filming this second film that resembles 'The Breakfast Club.'

Was there anything you watched growing up that inspired you to want to get into acting?

I loved watching things like 'Charlie's Angels' and Angelina Jolie-starred 'Tomb Raider' and similar type figures with badass women roles that inspired me. I was in gymnastics for ten years and went on to win the state competition level in Georgia. It inspired me to show how becoming independent, and a strong woman can translate to the film industry.

Are there kind of particular genres that you hope to get into?

The type of movie I would like to get into is the Megan Fox-type role. I liked her performance in 'Transformers,' and I like those hanging-out movies like 'Clueless' or similar. I would like to expand my opportunities more beyond reality TV to scripted shows.

What do you find the difference between reality and scripted programming?

I enjoy both. The difference I would say reality TV is more genuine, but at the same time, the challenge is the producer could tell you, "Hey, you need to spark a little drama in the scene. You need to act like you have a disagreement with this character when in real life, you're best friends." Once the scene is filmed, it looks like you guys had a disagreement. You may have people commenting on your social media like, "That fight you had with so-and-so. I don't think that was the best idea," or "You should have bought this car, not this car." In reality, that wasn't the case at all.

What was the biggest culture shock for you moving from Atlanta to LA?

The culture shock was there. I was raised in a small town on a horse farm outside of Atlanta and then immersed into L.A. where everything is so fast-paced, and there's something to do all the time, So many opportunities, and great people.