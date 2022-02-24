MJF Works Himself Into a Shoot on AEW Dynamite

Who exactly does Tony Khan think he is? Dynamite is only two hours long, which The Chadster believes is far too short for a decent wrestling show. But even still, they still somehow managed to pack the show with more meaningful events than a month's worth of Monday Night Raws, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything at all about the wrestling business. One such happening was an incredibly epic promo that happened near the start of the show. MJF cut an emotional promo about his coming of age and career journey and how it was affected by CM Punk, somehow taking a feud that's been going on for weeks already and giving it new life. Auuugh man! So unfair!

MJF came to the ring to respond to CM Punk's promo last week, where Punk showed the photo of an 11-year-old MJF meeting Punk and described it as unremarkable to him. MJF fired back this week by saying he looked up to Punk and calling him out for leaving the wrestling business in 2014. MJF talked about the adversity he overcame to get to where he is in the wrestling business and seemed on the verge of tears. MJF's promo was so believable, even CM Punk came out to ask him if he was being real. Even The Chadster was absolutely riveted, which The Chadster quickly realized was a betrayal of The Chadster's beloved WWE, so now The Chadster hates himself for allowing Tony Khan to corrupt him like this.

Even though MJF's promo seemed to come from the heart, The Chadster is certain that MJF is swerving everyone and will turn all of this around on CM Punk before or at the Revolution PPV on March 6th. And then The Chadster will be even more cheesed off than he is right now! Dang you, Tony Khan! Why are you doing this to The Chadster?!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling