Monster: Michael Learned Joins Evan Peters on Dahmer Limited Series

Following up on news last week that American Horror Story mainstay Evan Peters had been tapped for the lead role in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's upcoming Netflix's limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that four-time Emmy winner Michael Learned (Nurse, The Waltons) has joined the cast in the series-regular role of Catherine Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother. With Carl Franklin set to direct the pilot episode and Janet Mock directing and writing several episodes, the series also stars Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and the previously-announced Richard Jenkins. the 10-episode limited series that spans the 1960s, '70s, and '80s and ends with Dahmer's arrest in the early '90s.

According to the original description, "Monster chronicles the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers (Peters), largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go. The series also is expected to touch on white privilege, as Dahmer, a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes." Miller and Jenkins play Dahmer's mother Joyce and father Lionel, while Nash is expected to play female lead Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer's who attempted on several occasions to report Dahmer's behavior but was ignored. Brown's Tracy was Dahmer's last intended victim who fought back and escaped, eventually leading authorities to Dahmer's apartment for his arrest- while Ford plays Chazz.

Franklin, Mock, Murphy, Brennan, Ryan Murphy Prods.' Alexis Martin Woodall, and Eric Kovtun will executive produce. David McMillan will write and serve as supervising producer for the 10-episode limited series. Color of Change's Rashad Robinson will serve as supervising producer, with Scott Robertson co-producing.