Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 E08: Shaky Start, Strong End: Review

Once again, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem does a good job in keeping the story going and avoiding falling into clichés with the most recent episode, "Delusional". While not one of the strongest of this season so far, it still managed to hit strongly where it had to. In this episode we were taken on a bit of a mind-f*ck trip, we realized we will never give up on Talder hopes, and the facedown we have been waiting for is finally happening.

Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) finally get to reunite. I have to say, I am a really big fan of Abigail's (Ashley Nicole Williams) attitude toward Scylla. I mean, please tell me she was not expecting to be welcomed with open arms. Is not as if helping rescue Raelle erases the crap The Spree has done in the first place. Anyway, it was nice that Raelle got some answers. While I think there will still be more she has to come to terms with, this might help start getting some closure. However, the girls get to go back home and reunite with Tally (Jessica Sutton) who has a little plan going on with Petra (Catherine Lough Haggquist) to bring Nicte (Arlen Aguayo-Stewart) back alive instead of disposing of her.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 8 | Nicte Batan is Captured | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4sZ2ImdA2o)

The episode was going slow for me until they went on their mission– I enjoyed the little mind trip that Nicte put them through. They were pretty rough scenarios they were put through. However, it was thanks to Scylla they all managed to snap out of it. I am so surprised they did not catch on to the bats being the reason they all almost killed one another. That said, I love that they do not always have the answer to everything. This is a little factor I always appreciate as it can make things believable. Though it was the end that made the episode for me: the way Raelle and Abigail realized there was something wrong with Tally. With two episodes left, I am very excited to see where Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem will take us for the season finale.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 8 "Delusional" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10 Once again, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem does a good job in keeping the story going and avoiding falling into clichés with the most recent episode, "Delusional". While not one of the strongest of this season so far, it still managed to hit strongly where it had to. In this episode, we were taken on a bit of a mind-f**k trip where we realized we're all about our "Talder hopes" while the showdown we have been waiting for is about to finally happen.