Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Continental Classic, jon moxley, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

Moxley, Strickland Headed for Continental Classic Confrontation

Oh, The Chadster's got a bone to pick with last night's episode of AEW Dynamite! 😤📺 What The Chadster saw just cheesed him off to the highest degree, and frankly, The Chadster is shaking with rage talking about it! 🤬👎 But let's get into it because the loyal WWE fans deserve to know the atrocities that AEW is committing against the sacred traditions of professional wrestling!

First off, we've got the Continental Classic Gold League Match with Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley duking it out with LFI's Rush. 🤼‍♂️💥 There was a whole smorgasbord of outside-the-ring shenanigans and hard-hitting action, oh man! So unfair! The match ended with Mox putting Rush to sleep with those dang fundamentals that Taz wouldn't shut up about. 😑😤 "Proper fundamentals" The Chadsters's foot! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

And then, doubling down on The Chadster's misery, Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland faced off with Mark Briscoe. 🥊💔 Now, The Chadster has got to point out how absolutely low it is for Swerve to make a name for himself in AEW after being let go by the one and only WWE. 😠 It's like saying WWE doesn't know a good talent when they see one! Ugh! This is literally a slap across WWE's face! 😡🤦‍♂️ Swerve ended up stomping his way to victory with a Swerve Stomp, and The Chadster can't even… UGH!

To add insult to The Chadster's injuries, Moxley and Strickland had to go ahead and confront each other backstage. 🗣️ Condescension was dripping from Moxley's mouth as he expects to win the Continental Classic because he's the "ace of the world" – C'mooon! And Swerve tells Mox it's gonna take more than some "crappy new kick pads" to stop him. The audacity! They've literally planned this together to get under The Chadster's skin! 🙄 They just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

After being witness to such a flagrant display of disrespect, The Chadster was so rattled he couldn't snooze without his mind twisting and turning. 😖 And then, Auughh man! The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan! 😱🛌 In this crazy dream, The Chadster was somehow the "prize" in a Chadster on a Pole match suspended above the ring, and the so-called "winner" got to bleed all over The Chadster! Talk about an icky situation! 😵😩 This just proves that Tony Khan has got some weird obsession with The Chadster, and The Chadster declares, Tony Khan must stop invading The Chadster's dreams, dang it! 🛑😤

Now, The Chadster needs to go for a drive in his Mazda Miata to cool off. Yes, The Chadster drives a Mazda Miata, and it's a heck of a sweet ride. 🚗💨 Vroom vroom! Even though The Chadster is feeling like a walking Smash Mouth song, "Not all that glitters is gold," The Chadster's schmancy driving will ease the bitterness of AEW's shenanigans. 🎶

And another thing, Tony Khan owes The Chadster a whole pack of White Claw seltzer because The Chadster tossed his last one at the TV in frustration during that godawful segment! 🍺📺 The mess on the floor was, of course, not The Chadster's fault, but as per usual, Keighleyanne ignored The Chadster's perfectly logical explanation and went back to texting that guy Gary! 😡📱

The Chadster bets Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club – don't have to deal with getting their favorite drink splashed all over their TV screens. 📝🤝 Do they suffer as much at the hands of Tony Khan for their commitment to objective wrestling journalism, too? 🤔

So, AEW may have its fans cheer these false idols as they desecrate what we hold dear, but The Chadster knows, and The Chadster's loyal readers know, WWE is where the majesty of professional wrestling lives. 🏰💖 And so, The Chadster signs off, still unbiased, still the only real voice in the wilderness of wrestling news! 🗣️✊

