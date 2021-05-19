My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Goes Supes for Animated Series

Wednesday is turning into a "super" day for DC animation fans, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network following up earlier news of Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves teaming up for Batman: Caped Crusader with some good news for "The Man of Steel" and the world's most intrepid reporter. The all-new kids and family animated series My Adventures with Superman has been given a two-season order- with the series following the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Oh, and did we mention the cast? How about Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Clark Kent and Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as Lois Lane? Yup, impressive. Here's a look at the first key art from the series:

"It's been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways," said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends." Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., added, "Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world. This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.