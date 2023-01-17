My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 15 "Tartarus" Review: Personal Chaos The latest episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, S06E15 "Tartarus," was another intense episode with a number of personal implications.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Tartarus," was yet another intense episode, fitting for the season thus far. While animation seemed a little clumsy at times, it did not take much away from the generally somber tone and definitely did not distract from the storylines at hand or short-changed them. It has been a very heartbreaking season so far, as it has done a really great job of changing the original upbeat tone of the show and making it pretty dark. The heroes are at a loss at the moment, and there is not much hope blooming on things turning around any time soon.

The episode first shows how All For One pretty much has Shigaraki held hostage inside his own body. As they head to free AFO's original body, we see Shigaraki struggles to gain control over it and filed. However, taking advantage of having things work in his favor AFO managed to free his body from a maximum security prison called Tartarus by using shared consciousness and the same attack at pretty much the same time, messing up with the power system. Not only do they successfully retrieve AFO, but manage to release every prisoner in there. We get to see a few familiar faces, including Stain, Overhaul, and Muscular. They wreak havoc in the facility and pretty much kill everyone around.

Once again, it is hard to imagine how the heroes will put an end to this madness. We find out AFO gained access to an aircraft and attacked seven other prisons, managing to release prisoners from six of those. After setting all those villains on the loose he then returns to the lair and asks his League to keep him safe while he sleeps, which pushes Spinner into stepping up and calling him out for not being Shigaraki or following the same ideals, to which AFO insists of having Shigaraki's best interests at heart. However, we have seen that he intends to prepare Shigaraki as a vessel for his next self and even dreams of being called the greatest Demon Lord.

This has raised the stakes so much, as AFO successfully managed to beat the heroes at their lowest and take advantage of the situation to release villains and create even more chaos to distract the heroes and keep them occupied. Not just that, but with so many heroes currently out of commission and others that lost their lives, the pool to assist with the current situation is too small. We find out it is all that has populated the news for 2 days before Bakugo wakes up and learns of everything that has transpired since their battle with Shigaraki.

Society is currently facing chaos: not just villains, but their trust in heroes has pretty much gone non-existent after everything was revealed. To be honest, it was a bit stupid and hypocritical as everyone tends to turn their eyes while it works for them, except when it starts to affect them. Currently, Gran Torino and Aizawa are alive and have woken up while still in critical states. Endeavor is undergoing a procedure. Shoto has woken up and is unable to talk due to his throat being burnt out. However, while the hospital is surrounded by protesters, the Todoroki siblings appear at Shoto's door along with a guest whose face we do not get to see, but Shoto seems surprised. On the other hand, Deku is still in a coma and shows no signs of waking up any time soon. Definitely a somber episode. However, the next episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia focuses on the Todoroki family, so I am hoping there will be some talking and finally moving on from their current state.

