My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 16 Review: Sins of The Father

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "The Hellish Todoroki Family, Part 2," has delivered a continuation to the broken Todoroki family, a possibility for atonement and hope. We also get a very detailed background of one of our favorite heroes, Hawks. While society falls into shambles, we get a snippet of the troubles brewing that can only get bigger. What happens when the heroes fall from their pedestal and society resorts to other methods to keep themselves safe without thinking of the consequences?

We start off with a deep delve into our favorite roasted chicken hero, Hawks. He was the child of an abusive household that housed a villain on the run after killing someone over money. Hawks, Keigo Takami, would constantly look up to heroes in hopes of being saved from the hellhole he was caged in. It seemed his only source of comfort was a little Endeavor plushie he continues to cling to throughout his childhood. However, his life takes a turn when his dad gets captured by Endeavor. Though not for long since his mom, deep in despair, urges him to get some money no matter the cost. He does when Keigo manages to get recruited at an early age to become a hero but must abandon any connections to his dad or his name.

We then cut back to the present, where we see Hawks in the car with Jeanist discussing the current events. He also finds out Dabi got all the information from his mother, who has now run away to not cause more trouble. However, Hawks still is unwavering and wishes to do his best in saving other. It does seem that killing Twice definitely took a toll on him; as we had seen before, Hawks genuinely believed he was a good person, still dying to help those he considered important to him. I guess it does put things in perspective when realizing there is so much gray area between being a hero and a villain.

We also get to see the hopeless aftermath of the battle against Shigaraki and All For One and the toll it is currently taking on society. On their way to Hawks' home, they stop to help a group of villains terrorizing a neighborhood, and only a few seemed relieved and welcoming toward the hero; the rest seemed very apprehensive, and we see the new tech they are using to defend themselves. Unfortunately, in the midst of random fights throughout the city, we see that no one takes into account the surroundings, therefore creating more and more chaos as they blame the remaining heroes for the mess. More heroes continue to retire or quit, realizing they were not ready for the emotional toll AFO has brought on.

However, Hawks' is definitely right about one thing: everyone is placing the blame for everything on the shoulders of Endeavor. It is honestly infuriating to see how humanity seems to be reacting to the heroes. It was no secret what some heroes did to make better powers with bloodlines. However, while they turned their eyes to the misery some heroes had to face, now that they can no longer do this, they are now blaming the same heroes they had made excuses for before because it no longer serves them.

It was pretty sad to see Endeavor in the current condition he finds himself in and pretty heartbreaking to see him bawl for his family and his guilt as he did. I do not always like comedic interventions in serious moments, but Shoto coming in at that moment was definitely the best break they could have given Endeavor. I love we get to see the Todoroki family reunited: for better or worse, they finally take responsibility and ownership of their shortcomings. Finally, they can work together to reach some sort of closure. I mean, even mom is there and determined to make this work. I cannot wait to see them all start to heal and get to Dabi as Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia rolls on.

