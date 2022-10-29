My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 5 The Thrill of Destruction: Evil Rises

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "The Thrill of Destruction," brings forth a tide change, a very dark one at that. The episode was packed with action and, quite frankly, destruction as well. Our greatest foe yet has awakened and, with it, a thirst for decay. Things are about to take a nasty turn I am sure we are not ready for, even though we have seen it coming along the way. Will the heroes be able to get the world out of this one? From this point forward… MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Backup is slowly arriving and assisting the heroes at the hospital. However, was it too late? After Mirko lost so much to make sure Shigaraki would not be woken up, he is left with seemingly the slowest pro-hero; I mean, this I totally blame on X-Less. Has he not seen any horror movies before? Make sure the dead are dead. And why the f**k are you messing with the machine left… Arrgh! I am so angry he did not rush as Present Mic had instructed him to do. Not only did the white-haired boy turn him to dust, he also stole his cape on the spot. talk about cold, literally and metaphorically.

Anyway, Tokoyami manages to free himself from Fatgum and goes on to save Hawks, which he manages to do. However, we realize Hawks' back has been completely burnt out, and now Dabi is lecturing the boy. Despite the fucked-upness of the situation, he tries to inception Tokoyami to see how Hawks and all pro-heroes play dirtier than the villains do and told him about Twice's death. I think, in spite of being twisted, he still managed to make his point. I think Tokoyami's tears as he manages to get away with Hawks show the possible battle going on within.

As the students and heroes finish up evacuating the city, we see Deku clutch to his stomach as the first wielder of One For All warns him that they should hurry up as something very dangerous is about to come their way. He refers to Shigaraki as someone transcendent who Deku must stop, and we see the alarm on Deku's face as we get snippets of what is currently going on at the hospital. Well, Shigaraki's power not only destroys what he touches but also what is connected to all of it. It was incredibly intense to see heroes have to run away, and some of them just disappear in the process. I could not contain my scream as Aizawa came pretty close to turning to dust.

The strength of Shigaraki's decay has just reached new levels and destroyed a whole city in the process. I mean, if the ambulances had just recently left and those waves reached out all the way to where the students were evacuated in the city, how far could they have gotten from the damage? I am pretty sure this wave of decay reached some Avenger's-type ungodly level of destruction, and I cannot imagine how many went along with it. I can only think this is a pretty destructive combination—Shigaraki now holding this along with All For One's inside of him. The voice he heard, was this a trick to use him as some sort of vessel? Does this mean AFO can take over at some point? Shigaraki will soon be stacking up on quirks, along with how mentally unstable he seems to be.

Oh shit, Gigantomachia is up and has been given an order. We have already seen quite a few heroes disappear Thanos style after being hit with Shigaraki's decay. I can imagine things will soon pick up since everyone is so disconnected, and things are about to get even worse. It seems that most are hurt, tired, or missing, and they might not be able to put up a fight if shit is about to go down at the villa. I am not looking forward to more destruction or losing any more heroes. This was a very intense episode, and while I was out of breath, I am okay if every episode of My Hero Academia matches this energy along the way.

