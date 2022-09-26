Mystery Science Theater 3000 Set to Celebrate First Halloween Special

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is celebrating all things spooky with its first Halloween special, as well as an MST3K costume contest with winners voted on by fans and also chosen by the MST3K team. On October 28th at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, join Jonah and the bots for the premiere of The Mask 3D, a 1961 horror film about a cursed skull mask, and the first time the crew of the Satellite of Love will be subjected to a 3D movie! Filmed in iconic anaglyph 3D, the episode will be viewable with any pair of red and blue 3D glasses. A non-3D version of the episode will also be available.

If your spine-tingling sartorial choices lean more towards Manos or Hobgoblins than witches and ghosts, submit your costume photos to the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Halloween Cosplay Contest! Running now through October 16, MSTies worldwide are encouraged to enter their MST3K-inspired costumes for a chance to win exclusive prizes, with contest categories including individual, group, and pet costumes. Fans will then be able to vote for an "MSTies Choice" winner, and Joel and the MST3K team will choose a winner as well. To enter and for more information, please visit mst3k.com/Halloween.

In the 13th season of Mystery Science Theater 3000, the Mads – Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day), loyal henchman Max (Patton Oswalt), and grandmother Pearl Forrester (Mary Jo Pehl) – introduce the show's biggest, maddest experiment yet! For the first time, not one but three humans will be subjected to the bittersweet agony of watching the world's cheesiest movies as returning test subject Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) shares hosting duties with the newest kidnapped Gizmonic technician, Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and original host Joel Robinson (show creator Joel Hodgson). Accompanied by wisecracking robot pals Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount / Kelsey Ann Brady), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn / Conor McGiffin), and GPC (Rebecca Hanson / Yvonne Freese), our heroes will have to survive 13 new movies, 13 new shorts, and the unveiling of Kinga's newest scheme for world domination: THE GIZMOPLEX, the First Cineplex on the Moon.

Viewers can head to the Gizmoplex – Mystery Science Theater 3000's indie streaming platform and the only place to see new episodes of MST3K. The Gizmoplex features all of the season 13 episodes and shorts that have premiered so far, along with brand-new MST3K content available in special livestream events every two weeks. Tickets to livestream events are $8, and new episodes can be rented for $5 – including the upcoming Halloween Special, which will be available on October 28.