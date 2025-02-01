Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Ending, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wytches, The Sandman, House of the Dragon, Superman, Cobra Kai, FireAid, Stephen King/Dark Tower, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Grammy Awards, Melissa Gilbert vs. Megyn Kelly, Prime Video's Wytches, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix's The Sandman, Call of Duty, WWE's WrestleMania 41, HBO's House of the Dragon, DC's Superman, Star Trek Universe, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Chuck Todd, FireAid, ITV's Frauds, Stephen King/Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Grammy Awards, Melissa Gilbert/Megyn Kelly, Wytches, The Sandman, House of the Dragon, Superman, Cobra Kai, FireAid, Stephen King/Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 1, 2025:
Grammys Update: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars to Perform Los Angeles Tribute
Little House: Melissa Gilbert Schools "Nellie"-Wannabe Megyn Kelly
Wytches: "Everything Is Going Well": Scott Snyder Offers Series Update
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 5 Preview/Guide: RDR Goes SNL!
The Sandman: Netflix Ending Neil Gaiman Series Adapt with Season 2
Call of Duty: Collins on TV/Film Possibilities, "Edge of Space" Short
WWE Shocker: Secret Details of WrestleMania 41 Week in Vegas Exposed
House of the Dragon Season 3: James Norton Set as Ormund Hightower
Superman Lawsuit: Shuster Estate Sues WBD, DC Over Foreign Rights
Grammys Update: Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA & More Set as Presenters
Star Trek Franchise Has Room to "Broaden" Even Further: EP Kurtzman
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Official Trailer Hits Monday; New Key Art
Chuck Todd Leaving NBC News; Will Pursue New Media Ventures
FireAid Highlights: Nirvana Reunion, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, RHCP & More
Doctor Who and Her TARDIS Team Up, Become "Frauds" in ITV Heist Drama
Stephen King: Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower Adapt "Beats Are Perfect"
Always Sunny, Wednesday, Squid Game 3 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!