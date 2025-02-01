Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Ending, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wytches, The Sandman, House of the Dragon, Superman, Cobra Kai, FireAid, Stephen King/Dark Tower, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Grammy Awards, Melissa Gilbert vs. Megyn Kelly, Prime Video's Wytches, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix's The Sandman, Call of Duty, WWE's WrestleMania 41, HBO's House of the Dragon, DC's Superman, Star Trek Universe, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Chuck Todd, FireAid, ITV's Frauds, Stephen King/Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Grammy Awards, Melissa Gilbert/Megyn Kelly, Wytches, The Sandman, House of the Dragon, Superman, Cobra Kai, FireAid, Stephen King/Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 1, 2025:

Grammys Update: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars to Perform Los Angeles Tribute

Little House: Melissa Gilbert Schools "Nellie"-Wannabe Megyn Kelly

Wytches: "Everything Is Going Well": Scott Snyder Offers Series Update

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 5 Preview/Guide: RDR Goes SNL!

The Sandman: Netflix Ending Neil Gaiman Series Adapt with Season 2

Call of Duty: Collins on TV/Film Possibilities, "Edge of Space" Short

WWE Shocker: Secret Details of WrestleMania 41 Week in Vegas Exposed

House of the Dragon Season 3: James Norton Set as Ormund Hightower

Superman Lawsuit: Shuster Estate Sues WBD, DC Over Foreign Rights

Grammys Update: Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA & More Set as Presenters

Star Trek Franchise Has Room to "Broaden" Even Further: EP Kurtzman

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Official Trailer Hits Monday; New Key Art

Chuck Todd Leaving NBC News; Will Pursue New Media Ventures

FireAid Highlights: Nirvana Reunion, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, RHCP & More

Doctor Who and Her TARDIS Team Up, Become "Frauds" in ITV Heist Drama

Stephen King: Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower Adapt "Beats Are Perfect"

Always Sunny, Wednesday, Squid Game 3 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!