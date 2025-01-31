Always Sunny, Wednesday, Squid Game 3 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The Night Agent, Grammys/Taylor Swift, FireAid, Peacock's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, Hulu's Paradise, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Netflix's Devil May Cry, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, WWE/AEW, Netflix's The Diplomat, AMC's Dark Winds, Vice Sports' Dark Side of the Ring, Prime Video's Invincible, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, BritBox's Ludwig, Netflix's You, Netflix's Wednesday, Netflix's Squid Game, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, ITV's The Hack, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 31, 2025:

The Night Agent: Mandi on Co-Stars, Representation, "L Word: Gen Q"

The 67th Grammys: Taylor Swift Attending Ceremony as Presenter

FireAid Viewing Guide: Who's Performing, How to Watch/Donate & More

Stephanie McMahon Returns to WWE… to Host a Travel Show?!

Four IDW Comics, Including From Scott Snyder, Announced as TV Series

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert Set for Peacock; Lineup Announced

Paradise: Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown on Series Opener's Big Twist

Cobra Kai Season 6: New Part 3 Sneak Peek, Preview Images Released

WWE Confirms Clash in Paris Premium Live Event for August 31st

Devil May Cry Hits Netflix on April 3rd; Opening Credits Released

First Word on Horror: New Horror Authors Series Launching on Substack

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Official Trailer: The End Is Nigh!

The Diplomat Season 3 Images Preview Janney & Whitford's First Couple

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: A Total Disgrace to the Sport

Dark Winds Season 3: How Far Will Leaphorn Go to Stop The Monsters?

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6: "Hell in a Cell," Big Van Vader & More

Invincible Season 3 "Preview": Guess That's One Way to Avoid Spoilers?

WWE Executive Triple H to Induct Himself Into Own Hall of Fame

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies"; Who's Looking for Jane?

Ludwig: BritBox Announces US Premiere Date, Releases New Trailer

You Season 5: Joe Wants to Refresh Your Memory Before Final Farewell

Wednesday and Tyler Face-Off in Netflix's New Season 2 Preview

Squid Game Season 3 Preview: The Final Game Begins This June

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Set for This June (VIDEO)

The Hack: David Tennant Stars in ITV Drama on Phone Hacking Scandal

