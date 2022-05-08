NewsRadio: Dave Foley Open to NBC Sitcom Reboot & Expanding Legacy

Dave Foley carved himself quite a legacy as a comedic actor since his time as an original member of the group starring in The Kids in the Hall. Since their original five-season run on HBO and CBS (CBC in Canada) and film Brain Candy in 1996, the Canadian troupe also starring Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson all went on to their own respective paths before recently reuniting for the revival for Amazon Prime Video. While promoting the series, I spoke with Foley about his first major post-Kids project in the NBC sitcom NewsRadio, which ran for five seasons from 1995 to 1999, breaching the question if the NBC series will join the nostalgia wave of revivals for the network or its streaming platform Peacock.

"I don't think that there was any serious talk about a reboot of 'NewsRadio' at least not that I'm aware of," Foley said. "I mean if there was. I think it has to come from Paul Simms, who's the creator of the show." The actor sounded intrigued by the idea. "Certainly, if there was, I would be interested because I love and miss all those people. I'm still friends with all of them. I would love to do anything with any grouping them."

In NewsRadio, Foley played Dave Nelson, the news director of the fictional WNYX, an AM all-news radio station in New York City. The series also starred Stephen Root (Jimmy James), Phil Hartman (anchor Bill McNeal), Andy Dick (Matthew Brock), Maura Tierney (Lisa Miller), Vicki Lewis (Beth), Joe Rogan (Joe), Khandi Alexander (Catherine Duke), and Jon Lovitz (Max Louis). Lovitz replaced Hartman in the final season due to his untimely death.

While Foley hasn't been approached about any revival, he is interested in continuing its legacy in some form. "I've talked a little bit recently with Maura Tierney about trying to write something based on our Dave [Nelson] and Lisa [Miller] characters. So that's one thing I'm looking at." Their characters were romantically involved throughout the series' run. Do you think it's time for the show to come back? Is it still relevant in a podcasting era? The Kids in the Hall premieres on May 13 on Amazon Prime Video.