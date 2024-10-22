Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Night Court, Fallout, DC Studios/DC Comics & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ghosts, The Waiting (Bosch/Ballard), Fallout, Night Court, Ted Lasso, Carrie, DC Studios/DC, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Ghosts, Michael Connelly's The Waiting (Bosch/Ballard), AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Prime Video's Fallout, James Gunn/DC Studios, USA Network's WWE Raw, NBC's Night Court, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, HBO's Harry Potter, Prime Video's Carrie, NBC's Suits L.A., Prime Video's Scarpetta, DC Studios/DC Comics, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Waiting (Bosch/Ballard), TWD: Daryl Dixon, Fallout, Night Court, Ted Lasso, Carrie, DC Studios/DC, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 22, 2024:

Ghosts Season 4 Clips Preview Dean Norris as "Sam's Dad" & More

The Waiting: Lintz, Lakin Post Bosch/Ballard Audiobook Recording Look

The Walking Dead: New Daryl/Carol Reunion Images (You're Welcome)

What We Do in the Shadows Star Doug Jones Drops Baron Afanas Tease

Fallout Eyeing Season 2 Filming Start in November: Leslie Uggams

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – "Book of Carol" Ep. 5 Images Released

James Gunn Honors Anniversaries of 3 DC Characters Key to DC Studios

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster Guarantees Best Show Ever

Night Court Season 3 Brings Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch Reunion

Ted Lasso Season 4? Sudeikis, WBTG Having "Exciting Conversations"

Harry Potter Series Able to Go "More In-Depth" Than Films: Dungey

Carrie: Mike Flanagan, Stephen King Reportedly Developing Series Adapt

Suits L.A. Star Stephen Amell Posts MIPCOM Look at NBC Series

Scarpetta Rehearsals Start This Week; Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Update

DC Studios: New DCU Not Getting In-Canon Comics "At the Current Time"

Agatha All Along Showrunner Discusses Evan Peters Return, Impact

