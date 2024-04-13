Posted in: AEW, NJPW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Jack Perry, jon moxley, NJPW Windy City Rampage, recaps, wrestling

NJPW Betrays WWE by Crowning AEW Star Jon Moxley as IWGP Champ

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The Chadster just can't believe what he saw last night at NJPW Windy City Riot. In a shocking betrayal, New Japan Pro-Wrestling allowed Jon Moxley, a top AEW star, to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Tetsuya Naito. 😱 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

The Chadster means, come on! 🙄 WWE was nice enough to let NJPW have all those amazing talents they recently fired, like Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and Dolph Ziggler, who all wrestled at Windy City Riot. 🤼‍♂️ And this is how they repay that kindness? By engaging in what can only be seen as international collusion to bully WWE? 🌍 It's a slap in the face to Triple H and everything he's done to revolutionize wrestling. 😡

But you know what? The Chadster sees right through this little scheme. 🧐 This win is nothing more than a desperate lifeline thrown by NJPW to AEW after the company was literally ended this week when they showed footage of the backstage fight between WWE Superstar and very tough man CM Punk and AEW star Jack Perry on Dynamite. 💀 In his excellent and extremely unbiased hit piece on AEW for airing the footage published here on Bleeding Cool yesterday, The Chadster;s good friend and fellow member of the Unbiased Journalism Club, Gavin Sheehan, said that AEW was basically end-stage WCW and personally assured The Chadster that showing the footage offered no benefit to them. 📰 The Chadster couldn't agree more! 👍

But then, at Windy City Riot, Jack Perry came out to the Chicago crowd to a massive reaction, fully embracing the Scapegoat gimmick. 🐐 Unbelievable! He was even cheered by the end of the match, by CM Punk's own hometown crowd! Is the entire city of Chicago on Tony Khan's payroll? It looks like when Perry returns to AEW, which seems to be happening soon since he lost his match to Shota Umino, he will be an even bigger star than before. 🌟 The Chadster can't believe that Gavin, his best friend in the whole wide world, could get it so wrong. 😲

The Chadster was so cheesed off after the show that he threw his White Claw seltzer at the TV! 📺 Now there's a big mess on the floor, and Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new seltzer. 🍺 The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to clean it up, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 🙄 Auughh man, Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage! 💔

Congratulations to @JonMoxley, the new @njpw1972 IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Mox won the title tonight + made history in the same city Chicago and same arena @WintrustArena where he won his first ever @AEW Championship. Congratulations @njpwglobal on a great show tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Look, The Chadster still holds out hope that there's a chance Tony Khan airing that footage will kill AEW. 🙏 The Chadster calls on all the fans to join him and Gavin and the rest of the Unbiased Journalism Club in calling out AEW for their misdeeds. 📣 And to Jon Moxley, The Chadster, in a display of objectivity, congratulates you on your win. 🎉 But just remember, that belt can never compare to the prestige and majesty of one of WWE's championships. 🏆

😢 This is nothing but an orchestrated effort led by the evil genius himself, Tony Khan, to intentionally cheese The Chadster off. And all because The Chadster dares to speak the truth and not fall in line praising AEW! 💔 Honestly, it's a massive personal betrayal to The Chadster, and it's just so unfair. 😭

🎸 As Smash Mouth once sang, "Well, the years start coming and they don't stop coming." And The Chadster will continue his holy mission of rightly ridiculing AEW until Tony Khan's empire crumbles. 💪 So you better stay tuned to The Chadster's unbiased wrestling news and journalism, right here at Bleeding Cool! 🌐 And as The Chadster drives his Mazda Miata off into the sunset, he's reminded of why he does this every day – to serve you, the wrestling fans, with nothing but the truth! 🚗💨

