NOS4A2 Season 2 Preview: Vic Tries Explaining Her Gift to Her Mother

Well, things definitely went from bad to really, really bad for Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) as we head into the following sneak preview and promo images for this week's episode of AMC and BBC America's NOS4A2, "The Hourglass." Manx (Zachary Quinto) has possession of the one thing Vic loves the most: her son, Wayne (Jason David)- with a trip to Christmasland at the top of Manx's "To Do" list. So Vic's not about to let a potentially ruptured spleen keep her from finding Wayne, but as you're about to see? Linda (Virginia Kull) might have something to say about it, dropping a threat that could derail everything:

NOS4A2 season 2, episode 6 "The Hourglass": Maggie puts herself in danger attempting to take a dark strong creative off the board. Written by Loy A. Webb.

Showrunner/executive producer Jami O'Brien, author/executive producer Joe Hill, and Quinto took to Comic-Con@Home discuss the road that's been traveled so far- and preview the horrors ahead in the following teaser:

This season has also seen a number of new characters introduced, which the panel discusses in the following clip along with the important role Lou (Jonathan Langdon) will have in what's still to come. Following that, Hill discusses the differences between the printed page and screen- and why those changes work so well for the series this season. Then, O'Brien and Hill discuss the larger role Millie Manx (Mattea Conforti's) is playing this season:

Before wrapping up, Quinto, O'Brien, and Hill offer viewers clues as to how the remaining season episodes will dive deeper into the horror and stretch our characters to their limits: "As bad as things seem, it can always get worse."

NOS4A2's second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, who executive produces alongside series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead), NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Mattea Conforti, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jahkara J. Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, and Jason David. AMC Studios produces in association with Tornante Television.