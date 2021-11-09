NXT 2.0 Preview 11/9: A Full Night Of Matches? On A WWE Show?

Hey gang! Last week's episode of NXT 2.0 was hot garbage, full stop. It was full of bad comedy, silly skits, way too many backstage or video segments, and worst of all, very little actual wrestling. NXT is supposed to be a developmental showcase where young "not ready for primetime" talents hone their skills and get better as wrestlers before hitting the big time of Raw and SmackDown and last week, the show was just as lousy and intelligence-insulting as Raw and SmackDown… oh… Well, they're back at it again tonight, so let's see what we can look forward to.

In a shocking turn of events in the NXT 2.0 era, the show seems to be loaded with wrestling matches tonight. Actual wrestling matches, with a ref and everything! And the main event of those looks to be Io Shirai teaming with Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter to face her attackers last week, Toxic Attraction.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the match:

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter have reentered the fray against Toxic Attraction, coming to the rescue of Io Shirai following a 3-on-1 assault by Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Catanzaro & Carter have suffered their fair share of surprise attacks by Toxic Attraction, and the best friends have not forgotten. With Zoey Stark sidelined after a brutal backstage ambush, Shirai now turns to Catanzaro & Carter to help even the odds. Will Shirai, Catanzaro & Carter get their retribution as they square off with Toxic Attraction in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match? Tune in to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

On top of that, tonight we will also see the new team of Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro) taking on The Creed Brothers, Boa facing Joe Gacy, and the return of Kay Lee Ray as she takes on Sarray. Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Toxic Attraction look to continue their dominance tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c36i3HPZ2i0) To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.