NXT 2.0 Preview 3/22: Bron Breakker Goes 1-On-1 With Robert Roode

Including tonight's show, there are only two episodes of NXT 2.0 left before the brand's big WrestleMania weekend event, NXT Stand & Deliver, which will air on Peacock live from Dallas, Texas at 12 pm on Saturday, April 2. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker will face the current Champion Dolph Ziggler in hopes of getting his title back in the show's main event, but before that clash, Breakker will look to send a message to the Champion by taking on his tag team partner, Robert Roode, tonight on the USA Network.

In tonight's NXT 2.0 main event, Breakker will look for some revenge against Roode, whose interference cost Breakker the NXT title two weeks ago. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

Before Bron Breakker can get his hands on NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, he'll have to go through his Dirty Dawg partner Robert Roode. Roode has been a consistent thorn in Breakker's side, interfering in the Triple Threat Match to cost Breakker his title. When Breakker confronted The Showoff to get his rematch, Roode stepped between the two rivals only to be dropped by a swift right hand from the former champion. Can Roode make the young Superstar pay for his strike to the chin, or will Breakker send a pointed message to NXT Champion Ziggler ahead of their showdown at NXT Stand & Deliver? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Aside from that, tonight we will see the finals of the 2022 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, where the team of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray will take on the team of Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai. The winner will not only win the Dusty Cup but also receive an opportunity to challenge Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 at 8 pm on the USA Network.