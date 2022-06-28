NXT 2.0 Preview 6/28: The Women's Tag #1 Contenders Will Be Decided

The youthful duo of Cora Jade and her buddy, the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Champion Roxanne Perez, have proven to be a pretty legit team in the NXT 2.0 Women's Tag Team Division as of late. They decided to make it official last week when they demanded a shot at Toxic Attraction's titles, but they were instead cut off by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who think they're much more deserving of the shot at the belts and honestly, they're probably right. So tonight on NXT 2.0, we'll see the two teams go at it to determine who will challenge Toxic Attraction for their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

With the four women set to battle it out tonight to crown the Number One Contender, you can between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will be watching closely to see which team they will face. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Tonight we will also see Sanga take on Xyon Quinn, Indi Hartwell face Kiana James, and Giovanni Vinci battling Ikemen Jiro.

