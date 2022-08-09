NXT 2.0 Preview 8/9: Yet Another Tony D & Escobar Confrontation…

Between last Friday's SmackDown and last night's Raw, the slow but steady changes in storytelling and presentation are starting to become more evident in the Triple H era of WWE. It's not an entirely new landscape, but there are certainly positives and a more organic feel to everything. I thought how Dexter Lumis' return was handled last night was quite good and felt pretty real. These are all intriguing developments as Triple H continues to remold the WWE empire in his vision, but one show where the difference hasn't quite been as evident yet is in The Game's former brainchild, NXT 2.0. Could that change tonight now that we're starting to see a footing take hold on the other big two shows?

The longest ongoing feud in NXT 2.0 right now has been the one between the two make-believe mob bosses, Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar. This one has gone on for months now, with each claiming they're the true boss on the brand. The feud has been sort of a joke honestly and has resulted in far too few matches between the two and, like on tonight's NXT 2.0, has instead featured a lot of awkward sit-downs between them where they throw as many mobster stereotypes at each other as possible in a few minutes. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's confrontation.

Santos Escobar is back to reclaim Legado del Fantasma from the clutches of The D'Angelo Family. Ever since Tony D'Angelo essentially forced Legado del Fantasma into the fold, he struggled to break the faction and its leader, putting Escobar in the hospital for his disobedience. After a few weeks on the shelf, Escobar stunned "The Don" with his surprising return, smashing D'Angelo with a pair of brass knuckles to cost him and "Stacks" their chance at winning the NXT Tag Team Titles. The Emperor pulled La Familia to his side and laughed at D'Angelo's misfortune as Legado del Fantasma parted ways with "The Family." Escobar called an irate D'Angelo to rub salt in his wounds before the two fierce rivals agreed to a final one-on-one accord. What do the two bosses have left to say to one another? Find out Tuesday on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

In other goings on tonight, we'll also see Zoey Stark face Cora Jade, Nikkita Lyons take on Kiana James, and Wes Lee facing Trick Williams in a Rounds Match, which is described as "six three-minute rounds with the first person to record two falls being named the winner."

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.