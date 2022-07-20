NXT 2.0 Recap 7/19: A Returning Star Wins The Women's Battle Royal

Mandy Rose has held the NXT Women's Championship for over 250 days, putting her in some elite company with other women who've held Championships in WWE. But the work of a Champion is never done, as they must constantly be challenged (unless you're Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar and have it in your contract that you can disappear with the title for months at a time). On this week's NXT 2.0 there was a 20-woman Battle Royal to determine who would be next in line to challenge Rose for her title and a surprising entrant came away with the win.

20-Woman Battle Royal To Determine The Number One Contender

The best women on NXT 2.0 filled the ring for a shot at the Women's Title, but the surprise return of injured Zoey Stark made the biggest splash here. It came down to Stark and Tiffany Stratton as the final two in the ring, but Stratton wasn't able to match the power of Stark and was tossed over the top rope, sealing Zoey Stark's fate as the new number one contender to face Mandy Rose for the title.

Winner & New Number One Contender: Zoey Stark

In other NXT 2.0 action:

JD McDonagh def. Cameron Grimes

Roderick Strong def. Damon Kemp

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Pretty Deadly – NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Axiom def. Dante Chen

And in non-match goings on, we saw the following on this week's NXT 2.0:

Xyon Quinn Hyping His Match With Apollo Crews

Roderick Strong Keeping Up His Pressure On The Creed Brothers

Cora Jade Pulling A Medusa & Throwing Her NXT Women's Tag Team Title Belt In A Garbage Can

Crazy Joe Gacy Has The Dyad Reveal Themselves To Be The Grizzled Young Veterans James Drake & Zack Gibson, Now Named Jagger Reed & Rip Fowler

NXT Champion Bron Breakker Calls Out JD McDonagh

Von Wagner Attacked Solo Sikoa

Chase U Has A Run-In With Giovanni Vinci

We Go To The Barber Shop With NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

A Distraught Cameron Grimes Is Confronted By Crazy Joe Gacy

Tony D'Angelo Challenges Diamond Mine

And that's that for this week's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. All in all, not too bad of an episode, as they created/furthered a lot of feuds and storylines here, which is what they should be doing every week. And the show's Champion showed up, which is always nice! Now it's your turn, Roman…

