NXT Appears To Have Another COVID-19 Outbreak On Their Hands

WWE (and NXT with it) has had an interesting and at times, infuriating run throughout the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. While every sports league and every form of entertainment has been forced to amend their schedules or even shut down for a prolonged period, WWE has chugged along. Everyone who knows about Vince McMahon knows that he is the ultimate religious devotee to the phrase "the show must go on!" And indeed it has, no matter what obstacles they have faced. NXT, in particular, has been through the wringer over the past year, dealing with multiple COVID outbreaks amongst talent and staff and having to rearrange cards and storylines accordingly. Well, guess what happened this week?

Rumors abound that NXT has another outbreak on their hands, due to a talent, crew, and Performance Center trainees meeting last Thursday where everyone was in close quarters and someone was infected at the time. It is said that several people in attendance were not taking proper precautions (no masks, no distance, no thinking, etc.) and as such, now a bunch of NXT talent has been ordered to contact trace and quarantine immediately.

This new NXT outbreak will affect their tv programming for the next couple of weeks, as some of the talents that will be quarantining have been pulled from this week's show and the shows going forward. No names have been mentioned yet, but I'm sure we'll all be able to play detective Wednesday night and see who's absent.

While this has all been scuttlebutt on the internet today, the great and powerful Meltzer chimed in this afternoon on Twitter to confirm that NXT does indeed have a COVID outbreak:

The NXT COVID outbreak story is accurate. Lots of positive tests. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 15, 2021

I don't know of the names who tested positive as those are kept under wraps, or those quarantined, but it definitely affects the Wednesday show. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 15, 2021

It's impossible to ignore the fact that NXT and all of its performers reside in the state of Florida, who themselves reside in the state of denial when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has virtually no restrictions and is operating as if the pandemic is an opinion, rather than a scientific fact and reality. Hell, the reason WWE has pretty much moved its entire operations down to "America's wang" over the past year is to carry-on in a state that will give them zero pushback or interference. But then something like this happens and WWE will of course move forward with the next-man-up mindset to make sure that indeed, the show does go on. Hopefully, as it does though, it doesn't cost anyone's life.

Keep an eye on NXT's website to see if they update the card for Wednesday night's NXT show.