NXT Breaking News: Toni Storm Will Challenge Io Shirai For The Title

Toni Storm interrupted Io Shirai's victory against Zoey Stark on tonight's episode of NXT to call out the NXT Women's Champion and accuse her of trying to avoid her. Shirai of course immediately denied this and assured Storm she would face her anywhere, anytime. Well, we now know the time and place, as during tonight's broadcast, NXT Commissioner William Regal announced that in two weeks, the title will be on the line as Toni Storm will challenge Io Shirai for the belt.

Toni Storm has been quite the antagonist for Io Shirai as of late, but as of yet, we haven't seen the champ respond. Storm even kicked Shirai in the head last week, but nothing. Well, that changed on tonight's show, as Storm challenged Shirai's toughness and even accused the champion of being scared to face her, Io finally responded and demanded NXT Commissioner William Regal to book her to defend her title against Storm. And that match is now official, as was announced soon after on the broadcast that we have to wait two weeks to see the grudge/title match.

Does Toni Storm have the in-ring ability to back her mouth up? Or will Io Shirai teach her a lesson in not making challenges you can't back up? We will find out in two weeks. Nothing has been said yet about a contract-signing or anything of the sort on next week's show, but it would be silly to think there won't be any sort of furthering of the feud or building up of the title match on the in-between episode next week.

We will all find out soon enough as I'm sure we haven't seen the last of these two for two weeks. But if I'm wrong (and yeah, that happens), tune in to USA in two weeks for the heated title match.