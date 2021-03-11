NXT Breaking News: Two-Night Takeover And NXT Women's Tag Champs

NXT Commissioner William Regal opened up tonight's episode in the ring to give the first of the promised two bombshell announcements, which is that Wrestlemania weekend, we will be getting the biggest NXT Takeover show ever. Over the course of two nights (April 7 and 8, to be more specific), we will be getting Stand and Deliver, NXT's Wrestlemania weekend Takeover pay-per-view event, which has been a fan-favorite since NXT started doing shows during Wrestlemania weekend. By expanding to two nights, NXT will give more stars the chance to get the big spotlight from the big weekend and further their careers and make a name for themselves.

But Regal wasn't done yet with the major announcements. He then noted that the entire NXT Women's roster was at the stage to witness his next announcement, which was the debut of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. As a result of last week's shenanigans when Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were screwed out of the WWE Women's tag titles in their match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax and as the winning team of the Dusty Rhodes Invitational, Regal awarded the new titles to the team as a consolation prize.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1369818761621102594

NXT's Women's division has been groundbreaking since day one and to further it along by giving some gold to the Women's tag teams is a no-brainer and a long time coming. The team of Kai and Gonzalez, immediately upon receiving the titles, pulled an Edge and Christian by turning into cocky heels and announcing they were better than everyone. This was interrupted by Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, who promptly volunteered to be their first title challengers. So it appears the Women's tag division, complete with the newly minted titles, is going to be quite competitive.

To watch NXT's two-night event, Stand and Deliver, tune in to the WWE Network or to the Peacock app on April 7 and 8. Check out NXT's website for more details.