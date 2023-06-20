Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Bron Breakker, NXT, NXT Gold Rush, previews, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Seth Rollins, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

NXT Gold Rush Preview: Is Tonight The Biggest Match In NXT History?

Our preview for tonight's NXT Gold Rush event on USA, where Seth Rollins will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker.

We have seen plenty of the main roster superstars of Raw and SmackDown head down to the Orlando area to face off against the best that NXT has to offer. AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and The New Day have all done this fairly recently and they have each found success in doing so. But one thing we have not had is a top Champion from the main roster accepting a challenge for their title from an NXT star on an NXT program. Well, that all changes tonight at NXT Gold Rush on the USA Network.

Headling tonight's NXT Gold Rush event will be NXT's biggest powerhouse, Bron Breakker, challenging Raw's World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins for his title. Breakker is certainly making a big splash here in an attempt to make a name for himself, and if he were to win the title tonight, he would certainly be doing just that. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

Bron Breakker shocked the WWE Universe when he called out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Rollins did the seemingly unthinkable by agreeing to defend the title in an NXT ring. Breakker has been on a rampage since losing the NXT Title to Carmelo Hayes, and that newfound mean streak has given him enough confidence to challenge Rollins, one of the best WWE Superstars of the modern era. Last week, Breakker was interrupted by Rollins, who accepted the challenge, setting the stage for one of the biggest matches in NXT history. Who will walk out of Week One of NXT Gold Rush as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Tune in on Tuesday on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Wes Lee defend the North American Championship against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as the special guest referee, a Chase U pep rally for Thea Hail ahead of her challenging Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Hank & Tank, and Edris Enofé & Malik Blade battling in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine the Number One Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship, Dana Brooke taking on Cora Jade, and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes confronting Baron Corbin ahead of their title match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Gold Rush tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

