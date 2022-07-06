NXT Great American Bash Recap: Who Escaped With The NXT Title?

In the NXT 2.0 era, the brand doesn't get too many "Premium Live Events" on Peacock or the WWE Network. With the NXT TakeOver days seemingly long behind us, now we have these regular weekly episodes on steroids with a special throwback name and everything. That brings us to last night's NXT Great American Bash on the USA Network, where despite being on regular TV in NXT 2.0's regular timeslot, the brand treated it all like a special annual event, with a loaded card of title matches to boot. Let's take a look at what went down on NXT's day too late 4th of July celebration.

In the main event of Great American Bash, we saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against one of the brand's most veteran stars, former North American Champion Cameron Grimes.

This is an interesting match-up, as, on paper, they don't really match in size, styles, etc. This is also the first time we've seen Grimes work as a full-on heel in quite some time. They even everything out by having the first half of the match be a very slow, very technical, limb-focused chain wrestling match, which works to give Grimes an early advantage over the larger Breakker and also nicely sets up Breakker to finally explode with action.

And he does just that, surviving a Cave-In from Grimes and responding with the Spear for the pinfall to retain.

Winner and Still Champion: Bron Breakker

Immediately after the match, as Breakker is posing on the stage, JD McDonagh makes his debut by attacking the Champion and Back Suplexing him through a table, and telling him that "the necessary evil is here!"

In other action from NXT Great American Bash:

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez def. Toxic Attraction to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

Trick Williams def. Wes Lee

Tiffany Stratton def. Wendy Choo

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retains against Grayson Waller

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers retain against Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

And seeing as we couldn't possibly go two hours with just wrestling matches and nothing else, we saw the following non-wrestling action at NXT Great American Bash:

Tony D'Angelo shows Legado del Fantasma how serious he is

Pretty Deadly tell us about their hometown of Essex

Chase University holds a lecture on American History

Giovanni Vinci has words with Apollo Crews

A backstage interview with Ivy Nile

A backstage confrontation between Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa

We also got a couple of hype packages for soon-to-debut NXT 2.0 stars, namely JD McDonagh (who clearly couldn't wait until next week) and a mathematician named Axiom. You know, cause wrestling fans love a good mathematician character!

And that's that for this Summer's NXT Great American Bash. Not too bad of a show all around with solid matches throughout and I think the right people won each match. There was a bit too much outside-the-ring stuff going on for my liking and I felt that kept it from feeling different than any other episode of NXT 2.0, but it wasn't a show-killer.

Till next time friends.