NXT Next Week: Grudge Matches Galore And A Big Debut

Did you check out this week's episode of NXT on the USA Network? No? Why the hell not? Oh, you wanted to see how AEW would explain the greatest botch in recent wrestling history over on Dynamite? Ok, I guess that makes sense. Well, you missed out on a pretty good one as NXT was a packed program, with big title matches and big announcements (check out my recap to get all that good stuff!). Aside from NXT Commissioner William Regal's big brand-altering announcements (again, the recap), we also got some announcements about next week's show. And that's why we're here now! See, I do have some news for you!

First up, we have the NXT in-ring debut of their newest star, LA Knight. Knight was a big get for NXT, and he's spent the past couple of weeks cutting promos and getting everyone all riled up. No opponent has been announced yet for Knight's first NXT match, but he has had run-ins with the big man, Bronson Reed, so that wouldn't be surprising. Check out NXT's website throughout the week to see if they let us know who he'll be facing.

Swerve has been a real pain for Leon Ruff since losing to him a couple of weeks ago and has cost him his matches since then. Well, that will not stand, as Ruff has challenged Swerve to a match next week to settle it all. These two young stars seem to have legit beef, and where else to settle it all but inside an NXT ring?

NXT's favorite psychopath will face-off against his former kidnapping victim. Yeah, I'm having a moment realizing I typed that out too. Austin Theory has been through quite the emotional rollercoaster as of late, and it all surrounds Dexter Lumis, the silent powerhouse who has been tormenting Johnny Gargano and even kidnapped Theory a few weeks ago. Theory actually had a good time with Lumis and the two even bonded, but Gargano was having none of that and has convinced Theory that Lumis actually hates him and has been saying horrible things about him and his physique. A knucklehead like Austin Theory can only take so much, and now he has challenged Dexter Lumis to a match next week. How will that go down? Will Lumis hurt Theory? Will he speak? I don't know; I just watch and write about these whacky going-ons. So how's about we all just watch NXT next week to find all this out? Cool? Cool.