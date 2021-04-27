NXT Preview For 4/27: Adam Cole Returns Bay-Bay!
Hey gang! So last week on NXT we saw the return of Kyle O'Reilly after defeating his former best friend and current arch-nemesis Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver in a brutal unsanctioned match. Now one week later, Cole will make his own return and we will learn of the extent of the injuries he suffered in the unsanctioned match and what he plans to do next, especially after we saw the footage last week of he and O'Reilly's post-match hospital arrival and Cole swearing revenge on him.
WWE.com had the following to say about Cole's return to NXT tonight:
Adam Cole is finally ready to discuss the brutal NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with former L.A. Times and Sports Illustrated columnist Arash Markazi in a sit-down interview.
The last we saw of the former Undisputed ERA front man, he was being loaded into an ambulance after an unsanctioned war with Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly was back on the black-and-gold brand last week and caught the ire of NXT Champion Karrion Kross.
With the rubble cleared, what will Cole have to say in his first NXT appearance since the punishing encounter?
Catch the can't-miss interview this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
In addition to Cole's interview, we can look forward to Cruiserweight champion Kushida teaming with Tag Team champs MSK to take on Legado del Fantasma in six-man tag action, Mercedes Martinez vs Dakota Kai, and Bronson Reed vs Austin Theory, where if Reed wins, he'll become number one contender for Johhny Gargano's NXT North American title.
We should also hear from NXT Women's champion Raquel Gonzalez and NXT champion Karrion Kross.
To catch all the action, tune in to the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!