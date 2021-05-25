NXT Preview For 5/25: Karrion Kross Vs. Finn Balor In A Title Rematch

Hey gang! Tonight's episode of NXT on the USA Network looks pretty stacked with grudge matches, an in-ring debut, a faceoff with a WWE Hall of Famer, and to top it all off, a highly anticipated rematch for the NXT title.

Tonight's big attraction is obviously the much-hyped rematch of Karrion Kross defending his NXT title against the man he took it from, Finn Balor. These two gave us an epic battle last month at Stand & Deliver and as such, the idea of a sequel is quite tantalizing to fans.

WWE.com previews the big title rematch for tonight's show:

The Prince wants his throne back. Finn Bálor will look to recapture the NXT Title when he challenges Karrion Kross tonight on NXT. Bálor went on one of the most memorable tears in the history of the black-and-gold brand in his second reign as NXT Champion before running into the undefeated Kross. Though The Prince came close to dealing Kross his first loss in a highly physical encounter last month at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Kross prevailed to join Bálor as a two-time champion. After taking time away, Bálor is back, refreshed and ready to reclaim the gold. He'll also have the chance to make history as the first three-time NXT Champion. Will the result be the same as their first meeting? Or will Bálor bring Kross' unbeaten run to an end? Find out tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

In addition to the big title rematch, we can also look forward to the in-ring debut of Franky Monet, Bobby Fish looking for some revenge in taking on Pete Dunne, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon facing Dakota Kai and Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez in tag team action, and a "Million Dollar Face-off" between Cameron Grimes and his mortal enemy, WWE Hall of Famer, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

To see all of this and more, tune in to the USA Network tonight at 8 pm for NXT!