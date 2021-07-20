NXT Preview For 7/20: No One Knows What The Hell Is Happening, So…

Hey gang! So as the headline pretty much states, no one knows what the hell is going on with NXT right now. Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen storylines created only to be abandoned within days due to call-ups and/or releases, we have seen stars return and set up big feuds only to see them head to another brand, and we have seen the dominant and unbeatable NXT Champion make his eagerly anticipated Raw debut only to get rolled up in under two minutes by a Jeff Hardy who has been used as a jobber for months. I don't know guys, shit's crazy right now and we're all playing catch-up to Vince's wacky world of logicless decision making.

One thing I do actually know is that on tonight's show, we will apparently see the NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez defend her title against Xia Li. Li challenged Gonzalez last week out of the blue and Gonzalez accepted for some reason and here we are. The Women's title on NXT has been an afterthought (at best) since Gonzalez won it from the infinitely more talented Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April. Since then, nearly all of her stories have been around her and Dakota Kai trying to win the Women's Tag Team titles, I guess proving that Gonzalez as Champion isn't exactly an attraction.

And then there's the situation with NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Kross retained his title last week against Johnny Gargano and then proceeded to choke out Samoa Joe after the match. But things got really weird last night when Kross debuted on Raw and was made to look like a complete jobber to Jeff Hardy. So now we have a guy who they've spent over a year making look unbeatable and superhuman, only to lose in a couple of minutes to a very weak wrestler on the main roster. All while holding the NXT title. Not good.

We should also have the next match in the NXT Breakout Tournament tonight, so we can all get a good look at the stars of tomorrow that Vince will destroy upon their call-ups. Good luck guys!

To get a good look at the chaos, tune in to the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!