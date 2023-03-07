NXT Roadblock Preview: Will HBK Announce His Comeback Tonight? Check out our preview for tonight's NXT Roadblock on USA Network, where Grayson Waller will confront "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels.

WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT head honcho "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels had one of the most unique and storied careers in the history of the wrestling industry. While it looked like he was done for after WrestleMania XIV in 1998 due to a terrible back injury and his personal issues, HBK made an unprecedented return to the ring full-time in 2002 and had a second run in WWE that was arguably better than his first. Officially retiring after a classic match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010, Michales was lured out of retirement for one more match at the 2018 Crown Jewel event in one of the worst matches in recent memory and after that, seemed content in never again returning to the ring. That is, until recently, when NXT's biggest hot head Grayson Waller has been calling the legend out. Will Michaels take the bait tonight at NXT Roadblock?

Grayson Waller announced he will be hosting a live edition of his Grayson Waller Effect talk show tonight at NXT Roadblock, and his invited guest is none other than Shawn Michaels. Michaels accepted the invite and is expected to come face-to-face with his young antagonist. Will this result in one more match for HBK? Let's see what WWE.com officially has to say.

Fed up with the perceived disrespect shown toward him, Grayson Waller has invited Shawn Michaels to appear on his talk show to hash out their differences.

Ever since Waller lost his NXT Championship Match against Bron Breakker at Vengeance Day, the brash Aussie has turned his ire toward management and specifically Michaels.

A one-week suspension and a backstage blowup after losing to Tyler Bate saw Waller hijack the ending of an edition of NXT, and those antics forced HBK to agree to talk it out with Waller.

What will happen when Michaels and Waller meet face to face? Tune in to NXT Roadblock at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight at NXT Roadblock, we'll see Gigi Dolin take on her former partner Jacy Jayne, Andre Chase battling Joe Gacy, Roxanne Perez defending the NXT Women's Championship against Meiko Satomura, Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers battling Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher in Six-Man Tag action, and Tony D'Angelo facing Dijak in a Jailhouse Street Fight.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Roadblock at 8 pm on the USA Network.