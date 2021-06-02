NXT TakeOver: In Your House – How The Show Is Taking Shape Thus Far

After today's shocking superstar releases and rumors flying that Vinny Mac is looking to hit the road, things in WWE look pretty unsettled at the moment. One thing in McMahon's world of tights and suplexes that is looking a bit more settled is the card for the NXT brand's upcoming pay-per-view extravaganza, NXT TakeOver: In Your House. After last night's episode on the USA Network, we now have several matches set for the show, and with 11 days to go, we can be certain that there are more announcements still to come.

So after last night's episode of NXT, we now have four matches on the card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13. While four hardly seems like enough, these are some pretty heavy matches for the show and rest assured, more will be added before the show kicks off in 11 days. With that being said, let's take a look at the matches we have so far.

Fatal Five-Way For The NXT Championship

One match we do have to look forward to is the show's main event, which will be a Fatal Five-Way match with Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne challenging NXT Champion Karrion Kross for his title. Last night we had a Triple Threat match with Gargano, Dunne, and O'Reilly battling to decide who would challenge Kross for the title at TakeOver.

Well, that came to an abrupt end when Cole made his shocking return and demolished all three men with a steel chair. This then led to a confrontation between Cole and Kross, where Cole made it clear that he wanted the NXT title back. Kross had another idea, though.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Adam Cole goes face to face with Karrion Kross: WWE NXT, June 1, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBaI2fntvzI)

So NXT Commissioner William Regal made it official, and we will see all five men battle it out for the title at TakeOver. We'll have to wait and see what the specific rules are for this one, as Fatal Five-Way and Fatal Four-Way matches tend to have different rules with each match in regards to whether it's single fall or eliminations, but I'm sure we'll have all that sorted out by the night of the show.

In addition to the main event, we also have the following matches announced:

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon – NXT Women's Championship

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li

As I said before, I'm positive more matches will be announced, as they've been building to Santos Escobar challenging Bronson Reed for the North American title, and I'm sure MSK will be defending their Tag Team titles on the show as well.

To catch NXT TakeOver: In Your House at 8 pm on Sunday, June 13, check it out, streaming exclusively on Peacock.