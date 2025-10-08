Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

One Piece, Peacemaker, Wonder Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wonder Man, Peacemaker, One Piece, The Witcher, Taylor Swift/Super Bowl LX, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? KPop Demon Hunters & NBC's The Tonight Show, Disney+'s Wonder Man, Adult Swim's Haha, You Clowns, HBO Max's Peacemaker, WWE/AEW, ABC's High Potential, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, Netflix's One Piece, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, CBS's Sheriff Country, Netflix's The Witcher, CBS's Boston Blue, Taylor Swift/Super Bowl LX, ITV's Sunny Nights, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, FOX's Family Guy, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 8, 2025:

KPop Demon Hunters Singers Get a Big Surprise in This "Fallon" Preview

Wonder Man: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Signaling That Something's Coming?

Haha, You Clowns S01E01: "Movie Night" Livestreaming Tonight: Details

Peacemaker: No, Vigilante Didn't Swap Earths; "I Think I'd Know": Gunn

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is Tony Khan's Most Unfair Attack Yet

WWE Raw Review: Perfect Formulaic Booking to Ruin Tony Khan's Life

High Potential Season 2: Here's Our S02E04: "Behind the Music" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry Offers Main Street Delights, Pennywise Breakfast

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Images Tease Laboon the Whale, Crocus

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Sneak Peek Sees Sam Fisher Going Stealth

Sheriff Country S01E02: "Firewall" & S01E03: "The Sixth Man" Previews

The Witcher Season 4 Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Hemsworth/Geralt

Boston Blue S01E02: "Teammates" Overview, Image Gallery Released

Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: S02E08 "Full Nelson" Images Released

Taylor Swift Clears Up Rumors About Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Sunny Nights: D'Arcy Carden & Will Forte Comedy Drama Comes to ITV

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Set for Blu-Ray Release for Holiday Season

Family Guy EPs Make It Official: RIP Ernie the Giant Chicken

Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Sounds the Alarm on US, UK Censorship

