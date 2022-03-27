Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Teaser Amps Up The Mystery

Hulu's Only Murders In The Building recently revealed a date, June 28th, for the premiere of season two, but another surprise came in the form of first-look teaser trailer of what's to come. Your favorite faux true-crime podcast trio is back and they're working to clear their names.

Only Murders In The Building made us laugh and cry at times in season one, with many fantastic moments from the three leads Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. Not behind bars and back recording in the comfort of The Arconia, Charles, Oliver & Mabel work to uncover the identity of another killer and continue to unveil the truth about those around them. Mabel appears to be still residing in her aunt's apartment, Charles looks to be trying to appear "cool" but has some barriers on that front, and Oliver is as anxious and hilarious as ever. We see quick glimpses of some big-name guest stars such as Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, could one of their characters be in Sting's old apartment? Or did Sting never go on that tour? We'll have to wait for those answers.

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Well, this explains why the elevator was out of service yesterday… pic.twitter.com/gv1jqsimo0 — Only Murders In The Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Only Murders In The Building season two premieres on Hulu on June 28th. Let us know any of your theories for season two in the comments below!