Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 Review: CoBro 4 Life

Oliver's musical is entering its reputation era in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season three episodes 7 & 8, "CoBro" and "Sitzprobe."

Charles (Steve Martin) has a stage journey, Mabel (Selena Gomez) reunites with Theo (James Caverly) and attempts a solo investigation, and Oliver (Martin Short) tries to thrive in the midst of chaotic rehearsals in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season three, episode seven "CoBro" and episode eight "Sitzprobe." These two episodes were very good, but "Sitzprobe" stands out and impacted me this season. Fair warning! Potential spoilers and more are ahead for this episode. Make sure to watch it all on Hulu if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

Only Murders in the Building brought in some hilarious surprises with "CoBro," and most of those involved some iconic guest appearances. Having Matthew Broderick play himself, and then Mel Brooks video-calling Oliver was some of the best comedic content I've witnessed recently. Brooks speaking with Oliver about the intense rituals of Broderick getting into character was such a random moment to include, but it felt like the only way a show like this could go about absurd storylines. Other characters came back into focus in this episode, such as Theo and Uma (Jackie Hoffman), adding levels to the narrative that could have been started earlier than the seventh episode.

The balance of character appearances has felt off this season. While Theo and Uma come back to the screen, others, like Oliver's son Will (Ryan Broussard), feel oddly absent and/or never mentioned. This doesn't become too much of a barrier for the series in these episodes, so it's understandable some are not around. Uma is a character that deserves more of a deep dive into her life. We got only a little peek into her grief from losing a friend like Bunny and how she connects with others through such a rough demeanor. The absurd and emotional moments in this episode brought up the rating for me in comparison to the "filler" vibes some scenes gave off.

Only Murders in the Building gave some absurd gifts to audiences with multiple scenes in "CoBro." There were some simple moments, such as Charles riding the elevator with multiple other men departing Oliver's audition, that got a genuine laugh out of me. The mixture of comedy and raw emotion had a fantastic balance among these two episodes, but it was at its best in "Sitzprobe."

The eighth episode of this season returned to a familiar narrator, Loretta (Meryl Streep). Her character beautifully expresses the pain she felt in giving her child away in order to be able to find her dream in NYC. My heart broke for Loretta in this episode, and it helped form our understanding of her character's drive to protect Dickie (Jeremy Shamos). The lighthearted moments, often brought on by the hilarious Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard), were placed well in between the emotionally tense scenes surrounding Loretta.

"Sitzprobe" was such a smart episode, and it brought back the essential parts of the genre to Only Murders in the Building. Including Detective Williams was a great call back, and it brought back a sense of familiarity compared to bringing in any new investigator to the scene. It also brought a great dynamic to Charles and Oliver's plan to infiltrate the interrogations. This was the perfect way for the main three characters to reunite and for Mabel to receive some sort of olive branch from Oliver and Charles.

The music for this episode was one of my favorite parts, and the editing was the cherry on top during performances by the characters. The performance by Charles would end up making me wish for this to actually be a musical I could witness on Broadway in real life. But the performance from Loretta broke my heart and filled me with anxiety; it was excellent. Only Murders in the Building had two excellent episodes, but "Sitzprobe" pulled ahead and won my heart.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episodes 7 & 8: "CoBro" & "Sitzprobe" Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8: "CoBro" and "Sitzprobe" fired up the tension as we head into the final episodes of this season. Episode seven felt closer to a "filler" episode with some moments and cameos but the chemistry and acting brought it up to par with an 8 out of 10. Episode eight was the one to truly bring up the overall combined rating with its brilliant editing, music, and direction for a 10 out of 10 rating. Credits Production Hulu

