OSHI NO KO Season 3 Set for Jan 2026; Crunchyroll Releases Trailer

OSHI NO KO Season 3 will premiere on Crunchyroll in January 2026, with the series making the move from HIDIVE over to the streaming service.

Article Summary OSHI NO KO Season 3 premieres January 2026 on Crunchyroll, moving from its previous platform HIDIVE.

The new trailer reveals the ending song "Serenade" by singer-songwriter natori for Season 3.

Season 3 jumps six months ahead, with B-Komachi on the rise and Ruby delving deeper into the industry.

The series continues to explore the dark secrets of showbiz, adapted from Aka Akasaka’s hit manga.

Here's the all-new trailer for [ OSHI NO KO ] Season 3, which reveals the ending theme song "Serenade" from singer-songwriter natori. The third season of the beloved drama series will be broadcast in Japan on January 14th and will stream on Crunchyroll as it airs. The high concept love story manga and anime series takes the cake for having possibly the most bananas premise of all time: what if a

[ OSHI NO KO ] is based on the award-winning manga written by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari (Scrum's Wish). When pregnant young starlet Ai Hoshino appears at Dr. Gorou Amemiya's clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver her child so Ai can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But on the eve of her delivery, Gorou is slain at the hands of Ai's deluded stalker — and is subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamour of show business hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts?

In Season 3 of [ OSHI NO KO ], which takes place six months after "POP IN 2" was released. Thanks to MEMcho's hard work, B-Komachi is about to get its big break. Aqua is a multi-talented entertainer, and Akane's career as a talented actress is going well. Meanwhile, Kana lost the cheerfulness she once had. To track down the truth behind Ai and Goro's deaths, Ruby keeps rising in the entertainment world… using lies as a weapon.

[ OSHI NO KO ] Season 3 is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki (Asteroid in Love), and the series composition is written by Jin Tanaka (The Misfit of Demon King Academy), who both previously worked on Season 1 and 2. The animation is produced by DOGA KOBO (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian).[OSHI NO KO] Season 3 stars Takeo Otsuka as Aqua Hoshino, Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino, Megumi Han as Kana Arima, Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa, Rumi Okubo as MEMcho, and Rie Takahashi as Ai Hoshino. Additional cast new to Season 3 includes Yuto Takenaka as Shun Yoshizumi and Yoji Ueda as Tetsu Urushibara.

[OSHI NO KO] Season 3 will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

