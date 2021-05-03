Peacemaker: Judomaster Love, Poutine Virgin & Spoiler Finger Returns

Welcome back to our random coverage/close-to-stalking of HBO Max and series creator, writer, and director James Gunn's Peacemaker– and if there was ever a post that deserved the adjective "random" it would be this one. Checking in with Gunn to see how life is going on the production side of things, we were treated to the return of an old "frenemy," a shocking revelation, and some well-deserved respect being thrown to one of the series character's comics creators. Let's kick off with the return and the shocker, shall we?

So look who decided to bring The Spoiler Finger back! By now, you know the love-hate relationship we've had with Gunn's appendage. First, that he still isn't going with our idea to sell it for ad space or write messages on it (guaranteed money-maker). Second, it leaves our brains dumping tons of gasoline on our dumpster fires of mindless speculation- and that gets tiring, people. But what took our breath away was the revelation Gunn made that boggled our brains considering how much time he's spent in Canada- now and in the past. Believe it or not, Gunn had poutine for the first time… on Friday! You're probably as shocked "about" it as we are- and the folks who responded on Twitter to the reveal:

Just tried poutine for the first time on the set of #Peacemaker. I enjoyed it going in. How it goes from here I'm a bit uncertain. pic.twitter.com/mp6OtGVKbD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 30, 2021

With Nhut Le (Kroll Show) taking on the role of Judomaster, comic book writer and editor Paul Kupperberg took to Twitter to celebrate seeing the character that he and artist Mike Collins created a version of (first appearing in 1994's Justice League Quarterly #14, inked by Eduardo Barreto) come to life. Gunn retweeted Kupperberg's tweet, assuring that the creators' "fingerprints are all over the 'Peacemaker' show" while also recognizing the influence that Charlton Comics characters had on so many:

Very. @PaulKupperberg, your fingerprints are all over the #Peacemaker show, and the history of you work with the #Charlton characters is a part of us. 🙌 https://t.co/YltSmEBRPk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 2, 2021

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."