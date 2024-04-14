Peacemaker, Reynolds/McElhenney, Shatner/Maher: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, Michael Connelly, peacemaker, rob mcelhenney, ryan reynolds, saturday night live, star trek: discovery, true detective: night country, william shatner

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Loki, Ryan Reynolds/Rob McElhenney, Michael Connelly's The Waiting, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Max's Peacemaker, NBC's Saturday Night Live, WWE/ECW, Crypt TV's The Faceless Lady EP Eli Roth, William Shatner/Bill Maher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, ABC's The Golden Bachelor, Crunchyroll's SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 14, 2024:

SNL: Gosling, Blunt Go Taylor Swift for "Barbenheimer" Summer Goodbye

Saturday Night Live Returns May 4th with Host/Musical Guest Dua Lipa

Loki: Tom Hiddleston Never Saw Character as Villain; Emmys FYC Images

Ryan Reynolds Offers Rob McElhenney "Titanic" Birthday Tribute (VIDEO)

Bosch: Michael Connelly Turns In Renée Ballard/The Waiting Final Draft

True Detective: Issa Lopez on "Night Country"/Season 5; Navarro's Fate

Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Day 1 Filming Underway

SNL: How Ryan Gosling Went from "Soho House Guy" to Barbie (VIDEO)

Harry Slash Pitches for ECW Theme Streaming Release After WWE HOF

The Faceless Lady EP Eli Roth on Evolving Horror to Meta's VR Platform

NJPW Betrays WWE by Crowning AEW Star Jon Moxley as IWGP Champ

Star Trek: William Shatner, Bill Maher on Kirk/Uhura Kiss, AI & More

The Chris Farley Show: Paul Walter Hauser Cast, Josh Gad Directing

AEW Rampage Review: How Does This Company Still Exist?!

Star Trek: Discovery S05E03 Thoughts: Burnham's Trouble with Trills

The Golden Bachelor: ABC's 3-Month Faux Fairytale Ends In Divorce

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White: Crunchyroll Shares Red Carpet Premiere Pix

