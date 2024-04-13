Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, interview with the vampire, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, stranger things 5, superman & lois, the boys, X-Men '97

Superman & Lois, X-Men '97, The Boys, AEW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Stranger Things 5, Superman & Lois, AEW, The Boys, Doctor Who, Interview with the Vampire & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Invincible, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, CW's Superman & Lois, AEW, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, DC Studios' Superman, CBS's Cold Case, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Prime Video's Fallout, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Invincible, X-Men '97, Stranger Things 5, Superman & Lois, AEW, The Boys, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks, Doctor Who, Interview with the Vampire & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 13, 2024:

Invincible Offers Season 3 "Cheat Sheet": Here's What You Need to Know

X-Men '97 Episode 5: Lenore Zann Checks on Fans, Shares Song

Stranger Things Series Finale Brought "Delicious Feelings": Shawn Levy

Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Shares Series Finale Title & More

AEW Rampage Preview from Your Home for Unbiased Wrestling Journalism

RuPaul's Drag Race S16E15 "First Lewk": Lip Sync Smackdown Reunion

The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Why You Can't Have Season 4 Quite Yet

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Set for Season 4; Lower Decks Ending

Doctor Who: Varada Sethu Joins Gatwa, Gibson as Season 2 Companion

What We Do in the Shadows: Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén Hairdresser?

Superman: James Gunn Now Dealing with Multiverse of PEZ Dispensers

Cold Case: CBS Eyeing Reboot from Series Creator/EP Meredith Stiehm

Opinion: AEW Is Having The Worst Identity Crisis Ever

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03: Martin Quinn's Scotty Recurring

Interview with the Vampire Posts "Bloodthirsty" Season 2 Mini-Teaser

Stranger Things 5: Why Linda Hamilton Considered Retiring Before Role

Bethesda Releases New Content To Fallout Titles As Series Debuts

Dead Boy Detectives, X-Men '97, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Elizabeth Tulloch Breaks A Bone in The Daily LITG, 12th of April, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!